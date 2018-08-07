LATROBE, Pa. -- Antonio Brown is back with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and coach Mike Tomlin said the All-Pro receiver is expected to rejoin practices after Thursday's preseason opener at Philadelphia.

Brown attended the team's walk-through Tuesday but won't practice.

"He won't be playing in the game," Tomlin said Tuesday from Saint Vincent College, home of the Steelers' training camp. "He's getting closer to a return in terms of his health. ... Look forward to getting him back out there when we get back [to training camp]."

Brown was absent from camp for four practice days after the team sent him back to Pittsburgh for evaluation. Tomlin has not specified the body part that Brown injured but called the ailment "just a day-to-day, minor injury, nothing to speak of." Brown is believed to have suffered a quadriceps injury.

Brown, 30, is coming off an NFL-record fifth straight 100-catch season and rarely misses practice time.

Brown is one of several Steelers who will sit out the Philly game, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and injured linebackers Bud Dupree (concussion protocol) and T.J. Watt (hamstring).

Tomlin plans to play three backup quarterbacks -- Landry Jones, Josh Dobbs and third-round rookie Mason Rudolph -- but the flow of the game will dictate the direction of that plan.

Asked about Rudolph's progress, Tomlin gave positive marks but wants to see him in game action.

"Mason's done a really good job, but again, he hasn't been hit," Tomlin said.