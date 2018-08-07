        <
        >

          Chargers star Joey Bosa exits practice on own after injuring left foot

          3:41 PM ET
          • Eric D. WilliamsESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered Seahawks for Tacoma News Tribune for six seasons.
            • Played college football at University of Puget Sound
            Follow on Twitter

          COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa suffered a left foot injury during the 11-on-11 team drills in practice on Tuesday.

          Afterward, Bosa hobbled off the field on his own and spent the rest of practice receiving treatment from the team's training staff.

          The No. 3 overall selection of the 2016 draft, Bosa led the Chargers in sacks last season with 12.5, and he is one-half of the Chargers' talented pass-rush tandem that includes Melvin Ingram, who finished with 10.5 sacks last year.

          Bosa played a full, 16-game season for the first time in his NFL career in 2017, earning a trip to the Pro Bowl. The Ohio State product missed the first four games of his rookie season with a hamstring issue after sitting out of training camp because of a contract dispute.

          The Chargers already lost two of their front-line players for the season to injury, with tight end Hunter Henry suffering a right ACL knee injury in May and cornerback Jason Verrett suffering an Achilles tear during a conditioning test before the start of training camp.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices