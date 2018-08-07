COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa suffered a left foot injury during the 11-on-11 team drills in practice on Tuesday.

Afterward, Bosa hobbled off the field on his own and spent the rest of practice receiving treatment from the team's training staff.

The No. 3 overall selection of the 2016 draft, Bosa led the Chargers in sacks last season with 12.5, and he is one-half of the Chargers' talented pass-rush tandem that includes Melvin Ingram, who finished with 10.5 sacks last year.

Bosa played a full, 16-game season for the first time in his NFL career in 2017, earning a trip to the Pro Bowl. The Ohio State product missed the first four games of his rookie season with a hamstring issue after sitting out of training camp because of a contract dispute.

The Chargers already lost two of their front-line players for the season to injury, with tight end Hunter Henry suffering a right ACL knee injury in May and cornerback Jason Verrett suffering an Achilles tear during a conditioning test before the start of training camp.