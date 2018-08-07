BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns rookie Antonio Callaway has been cited for marijuana possession, the latest drama involving one of the team's wide receivers.
Callaway was pulled over by Strongsville, Ohio, police at 2:59 a.m. on Sunday. According to a police report, Callaway failed to yield to oncoming traffic and a "small amount" of marijuana was found under his seat.
Callaway also was driving with a suspended license.
"We're aware of the citation [and] are in the process of gathering more information and will comment further at the appropriate time," the Browns said in a statement.
The Browns selected Callaway in the fourth round of this year's draft despite his troubled past at Florida. He was suspended last season for involvement in a credit-card fraud case. He also tested positive for marijuana at the NFL combine in February.
Callaway's incident came hours before the Browns traded receiver Corey Coleman to Buffalo. Also, the team is without former All-Pro Josh Gordon, who is dealing with health issues and not in training camp.