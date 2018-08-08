CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- With injuries mounting on the offensive line, the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday gave backup center/guard Tyler Larsen a two-year extension.

Larsen has started 15 games at center the past two seasons for Pro Bowl center Ryan Kalil, who has battled neck and shoulder injuries. With Kalil set to retire after the season, Larsen gives the Panthers insurance for the 2019 season and this season should Kalil suffer another injury.

Larsen also is a candidate at left guard, where starter Amini Silatolu was lost indefinitely on Tuesday with a torn meniscus in his left knee. Undrafted rookie Brendan Mahon will start Thursday night's preseason opener against Buffalo, but look for Larsen to get some time there as well.

Silatolu's return will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.

The Panthers also lost right tackle Daryl Williams indefinitely with a torn MCL and dislocated patella. Taylor Moton, who was a candidate at left guard, is now the starter there.

Larsen, who entered the league in 2014 as an undrafted rookie out of Utah State, signed with Carolina in 2016 after stints with Miami and Washington. He made his debut at Los Angeles that season and got his first start a month later at Seattle.

He played in a career-high 14 games last season with 10 starts for Kalil.

Larsen was set to become a restricted free agent after this season.