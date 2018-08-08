CLEVELAND -- Browns rookie wide receiver Antonio Callaway had bullets and gun parts in his car when he was cited for marijuana possession.

Dash-camera video obtained by TMZ shows an officer asking Callaway to step out of his vehicle after the officer smells marijuana following a routine traffic stop. Callaway cooperates, and later one officer tells his partner that he became "real nervous" when he found the bullets and a strap for a Glock handgun in the vehicle.

The officer asks Callaway about the gun and the fourth-round pick says he has one but it's in Florida.

There is no mention of the ammunition or gun parts in the report filed by Strongsville, Ohio, police. ESPN has requested the dash-cam video.

Callaway, who had several off-field issues in college, was given a ticket after a "small amount" of marijuana was found.

A Browns spokesman said Callaway is traveling with the team for Thursday's exhibition against the New York Giants.