NAPA, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders want Pro Bowl left tackle Donald Penn to take a pay cut, a year after he held out for and received a raise and contract extension from the team.

Penn, who is currently on the physically unable to perform list as he continues his rehab from Lisfranc surgery on his right foot, told reporters on Wednesday that he could not elaborate. He cited team policy that injured players are off limits to the media before saying, "You'll have to ask them. You'll find out before they tell me."

Last summer, after taking part in the offseason training program, Penn held out of training camp and the exhibition season for 26 days. Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie said at the time that he would not negotiate with a player not in camp.

Raiders left tackle Donald Penn held out of training camp and exhibition season for 26 days last year. Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Penn returned and received his two-year, $21 million extension in between Weeks 1 and 2 of the regular season. His string of 170 straight regular-season starts, a stretch that dated back to 2007, came to an end in Week 16 when he suffered the foot injury against the Dallas Cowboys.

There is no sense yet that Penn might be cut if he does not agree to the pay cut -- he carries a salary-cap number of more than $8.38 million this season -- though it was obvious he was not happy the story was "leaked" to the media.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal first reported the development.

Penn, 35, is due base salaries of $6 million in each of the next two seasons but, according to ESPN Stats & Information, $3 million is fully guaranteed for 2018, with a roster bonus of $109,375 per game on the 46-man active roster. He can also get a $300,000 workout bonus based on six weigh-ins, with $50,000 per weigh-in.

The Raiders used their first-round pick this spring on UCLA left tackle Kolton Miller, drafting him 15th overall, and he has been the starter all offseason with Penn on the mend.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden was asked Wednesday if he expected to see Penn off the PUP list and on the practice field soon.

"He's getting close," Gruden said. "H. Rod Martin, our trainer, is pleased with the progress that he's made. Hopefully that time is soon."