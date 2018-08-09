FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Tom Brady is the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player, and in the eyes of former NFL tight end Martellus Bennett, he is deserving of another distinction: the easiest quarterback to play with.

Bennett, who finished his 10-year playing career in 2017 catching passes from Aaron Rodgers and Brady, compared the two in an appearance on "The Doug Gottlieb Show" on Wednesday.

"I think that no one has more arm talent than Aaron," Bennett said on the program. "Aaron can do pretty much anything with the ball. I feel like Tom is really precise, easier to play with. I'd say [it was] easier to play with Tom than anybody else.

"He just makes the game easy, like what he expects, where he wants you to be, and where he's putting the ball. It's just repetition. He does so many repetitions with you, whether it's mental reps, physical reps, or walk-through, he's always letting you know. He communicates the best of what he expects.

Martellus Bennett, right, says Tom Brady was the easiest quarterback to play with because "he just makes the game easy, like what he expects, where he wants you to be, and where he's putting the ball." Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports

"The communication between him and the receiver is probably on the highest level of what you like to do, what he likes to throw. If he sees something, if you ask him to do something, he'll try it, and he's like, 'Oh yeah, let's go with that.'"

Bennett, 31, played for the Dallas Cowboys (2008 to 2011), New York Giants (2012), Chicago Bears (2013 to 2015), Patriots (2016, 2017) and Packers (2017).

In 16 regular-season games with the Patriots in 2016, he caught 55 passes for 701 yards and seven touchdowns.

In 2017, Bennett played in seven games for the Packers and had 24 catches for 233 yards and no touchdowns before he was waived with a shoulder injury.

In his interview with Gottlieb, he deflected a question on who was the best quarterback he's played with, but he said his time in New England stood out in one regard.

"I had the most fun in my NFL career playing for the Patriots ... because they didn't worry about anything else but football," said Bennett, who is now focused on a career as a children's author. "In some of the other workplaces, they worry about how you dress, what you look like, all this other stuff. You come to work to play football, the only thing coaches should be talking to you about is football. Everything else is ridiculous."