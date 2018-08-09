NFL preseason Week 1 live: What we're watching

The games don't count in the standings, but we're watching every game for rookie debuts, fantasy impact, injuries and more.
Here's a look at each matchup on Thursday night:
Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills
7:00 p.m. ET | Tickets
Rodak: AJ McCarron, Nathan Peterman still leading the charge for Bills
Newton: How Panthers owner David Tepper differs from his predecessor
Sando: NFL execs predict success of 7 new QB-coordinator tandems
Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals
7:00 p.m. ET | Tickets
Terrell: Inside the film room: What the tape shows Marvin Lewis
Kaplan: Mitchell Trubisky growing as leader, Bears look ready to follow
Terrell: Giovani Bernard's borrowed minivan finds new home with Marine vet
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins
7:00 p.m. ET | Tickets
Laine: Ryan Fitzpatrick will give Bucs shorter throws, longer drives
Laine: Nine meals, 9,000 calories a day helped Noah Spence gain 35 pounds
Cleveland Browns at New York Giants
7:00 p.m. ET | Tickets
Roberts: Baker Mayfield (and his RV) take center stage on 'Hard Knocks'
Raanan: Reward not worth the risk of playing Odell Beckham Jr. in preseason
Sando: NFL execs predict success of 7 new QB-coordinator tandems
Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
7:00 p.m. ET | Tickets
Barnwell: Meet the NFL Copycat Club -- teams following Philly's plan
Fowler: Mullets and makeovers: Inside Steelers RB plan minus Le'Veon
Sando: NFL execs predict success of 7 new QB-coordinator tandems
New Orleans Saints at Jacksonville Jaguars
7:00 p.m. ET | Tickets
DiRocco: 'Top Chef' meets 'Chopped' for Jacksonville rookies
Triplett: From Drake video to GQ, Alvin Kamara does it all off the field, too
DiRocco: Finally pain-free, Blake Bortles looks ready to make big leap
Washington Redskins at New England Patriots
7:30 p.m. ET | Tickets
Reiss: Patriots could use a spark from Isaiah Wynn, rookie class
Sando: NFL execs predict success of 7 new QB-coordinator tandems
Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens
7:30 p.m. ET | Tickets
Hensley: No quit in Robert Griffin III: 'Haven't lost my passion for the game'
Thiry: Dreaming of a burger: Two Rams' quest to go meat-free
Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers
8:00 p.m. ET | Tickets
Demovsky: Time to shine (or just improve) for Brett Hundley, DeShone Kizer
Davenport: How Titans OC Matt LaFleur plans to turn Marcus Mariota loose
Wolfe: Vegan meals all the rage for Titans, with 15 players converted
Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs
8:30 p.m. ET | Tickets
Barshop: Jadeveon Clowney off to slow start as contract year looms
Teicher: Unseasoned Superman: The Patrick Mahomes era begins in Kansas City
Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
10:00 p.m. ET | Tickets
Archer: Leighton Vander Esch's first NFL game will be one he plays in
Wagoner: Jimmy Garoppolo takes deeper dive into 49ers offense
Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks
10:00 p.m. ET | Tickets