NFL preseason Week 1 live: What we're watching

Stephen A. Smith expects Tyrod Taylor to be serviceable for Cleveland until Baker Mayfield is ready to start. (1:16)

Will Baker Mayfield be great for Browns? (1:16)

The games don't count in the standings, but we're watching every game for rookie debuts, fantasy impact, injuries and more.

Here's a look at each matchup on Thursday night:

2018 draft picks: Carolina RD(PK) PLAYER POS SCHOOL 1(24) DJ Moore WR Maryland 2(23) Donte Jackson CB LSU 3(21) Rashaan Gaulden CB Tennessee 4(1) Ian Thomas TE Indiana 4(36) Marquis Haynes OLB Ole Miss 5(24) Jermaine Carter CB Maryland 7(16) Andre Smith ILB North Carolina 7(24) Kendrick Norton DT Miami (FL)

2018 draft picks: Buffalo RD(PK) PLAYER POS SCHOOL 1(7) Josh Allen QB Wyoming 1(16) Tremaine Edmunds OLB Virginia Tech 3(32) Harrison Phillips DT Stanford 4(21) Taron Johnson CB Weber State 5(17) Siran Neal CB Jacksonville State 5(29) Wyatt Teller OG Virginia Tech 6(13) Ray-Ray McCloud WR Clemson 7(37) Austin Proehl WR North Carolina

2018 draft picks: Chicago RD(PK) PLAYER POS SCHOOL 1(8) Roquan Smith OLB Georgia 2(7) James Daniels C Iowa 2(19) Anthony Miller WR Memphis 4(15) Joel Iyiegbuniwe OLB Western Kentucky 5(8) Bilal Nichols DT Delaware 6(7) Kylie Fitts DE Utah 7(6) Javon Wims WR Georgia

2018 draft picks: Cincinnati RD(PK) PLAYER POS SCHOOL 1(21) Billy Price C Ohio State 2(22) Jessie Bates III S Wake Forest 3(13) Sam Hubbard DE Ohio State 3(14) Malik Jefferson OLB Texas 4(12) Mark Walton RB Miami (FL) 5(14) Davontae Harris CB Illinois State 5(21) Andrew Brown DE Virginia 5(33) Darius Phillips CB Western Michigan 7(31) Logan Woodside QB Toledo 7(34) Rod Taylor OG Ole Miss 7(35) Auden Tate WR Florida State

2018 draft picks: Tampa Bay RD(PK) PLAYER POS SCHOOL 1(12) Vita Vea DT Washington 2(6) Ronald Jones II RB USC 2(21) M.J. Stewart CB North Carolina 2(31) Carlton Davis CB Auburn 3(30) Alex Cappa OT Humboldt State 4(17) Jordan Whitehead S Pittsburgh 5(7) Justin Watson WR Pennsylvania 6(28) Jack Cichy ILB Wisconsin

2018 draft picks: Miami RD(PK) PLAYER POS SCHOOL 1(11) Minkah Fitzpatrick S Alabama 2(10) Mike Gesicki TE Penn State 3(9) Jerome Baker OLB Ohio State 4(23) Durham Smythe TE Notre Dame 4(31) Kalen Ballage RB Arizona State 6(35) Cornell Armstrong CB Southern Miss 7(9) Quentin Poling ILB Ohio 7(11) Jason Sanders PK New Mexico

2018 draft picks: Cleveland RD(PK) PLAYER POS SCHOOL 1(1) Baker Mayfield QB Oklahoma 1(4) Denzel Ward CB Ohio State 2(1) Austin Corbett OG Nevada 2(3) Nick Chubb RB Georgia 3(3) Chad Thomas DE Miami (FL) 4(5) Antonio Callaway WR Florida 5(13) Genard Avery ILB Memphis 6(1) Damion Ratley WR Texas A&M 6(14) Simeon Thomas CB Louisiana-Lafayette

2018 draft picks: N.Y. Giants RD(PK) PLAYER POS SCHOOL 1(2) Saquon Barkley RB Penn State 2(2) Will Hernandez OG UTEP 3(2) Lorenzo Carter OLB Georgia 3(5) B.J. Hill DT North Carolina State 4(8) Kyle Lauletta QB Richmond 5(2) RJ McIntosh DT Miami (FL)

2018 draft picks: Pittsburgh RD(PK) PLAYER POS SCHOOL 1(28) Terrell Edmunds S Virginia Tech 2(28) James Washington WR Oklahoma State 3(12) Mason Rudolph QB Oklahoma State 3(28) Chukwuma Okorafor OT Western Michigan 5(11) Marcus Allen S Penn State 5(28) Jaylen Samuels FB North Carolina State 7(28) Joshua Frazier DT Alabama

2018 draft picks: Philadelphia RD(PK) PLAYER POS SCHOOL 2(17) Dallas Goedert TE South Dakota State 4(25) Avonte Maddox CB Pittsburgh 4(30) Josh Sweat DE Florida State 6(32) Matt Pryor OT TCU 7(15) Jordan Mailata OT N/A

2018 draft picks: New Orleans RD(PK) PLAYER POS SCHOOL 1(14) Marcus Davenport DE UTSA 3(27) Tre'Quan Smith WR UCF 4(27) Rick Leonard OT Florida State 5(27) Natrell Jamerson S Wisconsin 6(15) Kamrin Moore CB Boston College 6(27) Boston Scott RB Louisiana Tech 7(27) Will Clapp OG LSU

2018 draft picks: Jacksonville RD(PK) PLAYER POS SCHOOL 1(29) Taven Bryan DT Florida 2(29) D.J. Chark WR LSU 3(29) Ronnie Harrison S Alabama 4(29) Will Richardson OT North Carolina State 6(29) Tanner Lee QB Nebraska 7(12) Leon Jacobs OLB Wisconsin 7(29) Logan Cooke P Mississippi State

2018 draft picks: Washington RD(PK) PLAYER POS SCHOOL 1(13) Da'Ron Payne DT Alabama 2(27) Derrius Guice RB LSU 3(10) Geron Christian OT Louisville 4(9) Troy Apke S Penn State 5(26) Tim Settle DT Virginia Tech 6(23) Shaun Dion Hamilton ILB Alabama 7(23) Greg Stroman CB Virginia Tech 7(38) Trey Quinn WR SMU

2018 draft picks: New England RD(PK) PLAYER POS SCHOOL 1(23) Isaiah Wynn OT Georgia 1(31) Sony Michel RB Georgia 2(24) Duke Dawson CB Florida 5(6) Ja'Whaun Bentley ILB Purdue 6(4) Christian Sam OLB Arizona State 6(36) Braxton Berrios WR Miami (FL) 7(1) Danny Etling QB LSU 7(25) Keion Crossen CB Western Carolina 7(32) Ryan Izzo TE Florida State

2018 draft picks: L.A. Rams RD(PK) PLAYER POS SCHOOL 3(25) Joe Noteboom OT TCU 4(11) Brian Allen C Michigan State 4(35) John Franklin-Meyers DE Stephen F. Austin 5(10) Micah Kiser ILB Virginia 5(23) Obo Okoronkwo OLB Oklahoma 6(2) John Kelly RB Tennessee 6(18) Jamil Demby OT Maine 6(21) Sebastian Joseph DT Rutgers 6(31) Trevon Young DE Louisville 7(13) Travin Howard OLB TCU 7(26) Justin Lawler DE SMU

2018 draft picks: Baltimore RD(PK) PLAYER POS SCHOOL 1(25) Hayden Hurst TE South Carolina 1(32) Lamar Jackson QB Louisville 3(19) Orlando Brown OT Oklahoma 3(22) Mark Andrews TE Oklahoma 4(18) Anthony Averett CB Alabama 4(22) Kenny Young ILB UCLA 4(32) Jaleel Scott WR New Mexico State 5(25) Jordan Lasley WR UCLA 6(16) DeShon Elliott S Texas 6(38) Greg Senat OT Wagner 6(41) Bradley Bozeman C Alabama 7(20) Zach Sieler DE Ferris State

2018 draft picks: Tennessee RD(PK) PLAYER POS SCHOOL 1(22) Rashaan Evans ILB Alabama 2(9) Harold Landry OLB Boston College 5(15) Dane Cruikshank CB Arizona 6(25) Luke Falk QB Washington State

2018 draft picks: Green Bay RD(PK) PLAYER POS SCHOOL 1(18) Jaire Alexander CB Louisville 2(13) Josh Jackson CB Iowa 3(24) Oren Burks OLB Vanderbilt 4(33) J'Mon Moore WR Missouri 5(1) Cole Madison OT Washington State 5(35) JK Scott P Alabama 5(37) Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR South Florida 6(33) Equanimeous St. Brown WR Notre Dame 7(14) James Looney DT California 7(21) Hunter Bradley LS Mississippi State 7(30) Kendall Donnerson OLB Southeast Missouri State

2018 draft picks: Houston RD(PK) PLAYER POS SCHOOL 3(4) Justin Reid S Stanford 3(16) Martinas Rankin C Mississippi State 3(34) Jordan Akins TE UCF 4(3) Keke Coutee WR Texas Tech 6(3) Duke Ejiofor DE Wake Forest 6(37) Jordan Thomas TE Mississippi State 6(40) Peter Kalambayi OLB Stanford 7(4) Jermaine Kelly CB San Jose State

2018 draft picks: Kansas City RD(PK) PLAYER POS SCHOOL 2(14) Breeland Speaks DE Ole Miss 3(11) Derrick Nnadi DT Florida State 3(36) Dorian O'Daniel OLB Clemson 4(24) Armani Watts S Texas A&M 6(22) Tremon Smith CB Central Arkansas 6(24) Kahlil McKenzie DT Tennessee

2018 draft picks: Dallas RD(PK) PLAYER POS SCHOOL 1(19) Leighton Vander Esch ILB Boise State 2(18) Connor Williams OG Texas 3(17) Michael Gallup WR Colorado State 4(16) Dorance Armstrong Jr. DE Kansas 4(37) Dalton Schultz TE Stanford 5(34) Mike White QB Western Kentucky 6(19) Chris Covington OLB Indiana 6(34) Cedrick Wilson WR Boise State 7(18) Bo Scarbrough RB Alabama

2018 draft picks: San Francisco RD(PK) PLAYER POS SCHOOL 1(9) Mike McGlinchey OT Notre Dame 2(12) Dante Pettis WR Washington 3(6) Fred Warner ILB BYU 3(31) Tarvarius Moore S Southern Miss 4(28) Kentavius Street DE North Carolina State 5(5) D.J. Reed CB Kansas State 6(10) Marcell Harris S Florida 7(5) Jullian Taylor DT Temple 7(22) Richie James WR Middle Tennessee

2018 draft picks: Indianapolis RD(PK) PLAYER POS SCHOOL 1(6) Quenton Nelson OG Notre Dame 2(4) Darius Leonard OLB South Carolina State 2(5) Braden Smith OG Auburn 2(20) Kemoko Turay DE Rutgers 2(32) Tyquan Lewis DE Ohio State 4(4) Nyheim Hines RB North Carolina State 5(22) Daurice Fountain WR Northern Iowa 5(32) Jordan Wilkins RB Ole Miss 6(11) Deon Cain WR Clemson 7(3) Matthew Adams ILB Houston 7(17) Zaire Franklin ILB Syracuse