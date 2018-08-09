        <
          NFL preseason Week 1 live: What we're watching

          play
          Will Baker Mayfield be great for Browns? (1:16)

          Stephen A. Smith expects Tyrod Taylor to be serviceable for Cleveland until Baker Mayfield is ready to start. (1:16)

          3:54 PM ET
          • ESPN.com staff

          The games don't count in the standings, but we're watching every game for rookie debuts, fantasy impact, injuries and more.

          Here's a look at each matchup on Thursday night:

          Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills

          7:00 p.m. ET | Tickets

          Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals

          7:00 p.m. ET | Tickets

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins

          7:00 p.m. ET | Tickets

          Cleveland Browns at New York Giants

          7:00 p.m. ET | Tickets

          Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles

          7:00 p.m. ET | Tickets

          New Orleans Saints at Jacksonville Jaguars

          7:00 p.m. ET | Tickets

          Washington Redskins at New England Patriots

          7:30 p.m. ET | Tickets

          Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens

          7:30 p.m. ET | Tickets

          Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers

          8:00 p.m. ET | Tickets

          Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

          8:30 p.m. ET | Tickets

          Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

          10:00 p.m. ET | Tickets

          Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks

          10:00 p.m. ET | Tickets

