Cleveland Browns rookie wide receiver Antonio Callaway will play Thursday night in his team's preseason game against the New York Giants despite being cited early Sunday morning for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license, according to multiple reports.

The news was first reported by cleveland.com.

Callaway, 21, traveled with the team to MetLife Stadium for the game, but Hue Jackson said Tuesday he wouldn't make a decision on whether Callaway would play until he had all of the facts. Callaway didn't tell the Browns about the traffic stop, and Jackson didn't learn of the incident until the news was reported Tuesday.

Dash cam video released by the Strongsville (Ohio) Police Department on Wednesday shows Callaway getting out of his car and then being questioned by police after the ammunition and a "strap" for a handgun were found in the car.

Callaway, a fourth-round pick who had numerous off-field problems while he was at Florida, is already in Stage 1 of the NFL's substance-abuse program after he provided a diluted urine sample at the league's combine in February. He could be subject to a fine or discipline from the league for his latest transgression.

He was elevated to a starting spot on the Browns' depth chart when they traded veteran Corey Coleman to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Callaway had been scheduled to appear in court Thursday, but his appearance was moved to Aug. 23.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.