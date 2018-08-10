Free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant, prodded by Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey to come in for a tryout, said on Twitter on Thursday night that he's starting his visits next week and that Cleveland will be on his list.

Starting my visits next week...I'm coming to the Land to see you Mr Dorsey — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 10, 2018

Dorsey had told reporters before the Browns' preseason game against the New York Giants on Thursday night that he had called Bryant to ask him to come in for a workout, but Bryant hadn't returned his calls.

Bryant then took to Twitter to tell Dorsey, as well as his 3.5 million followers, that he wouldn't mind playing for the Browns but that he isn't ready yet. He said he was still getting himself ready and was enjoying spending time with his children.

For real... I wouldn't mind playing for the browns.. I just want to be right first https://t.co/svDXxKKYkg — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) August 9, 2018

A couple of hours later, Bryant had reconsidered and tweeted his decision that he was "starting my visits next week," including with Cleveland.

Bryant, a three-time Pro Bowler, was released in April after an eight-year Cowboys run in which he became the franchise leader in touchdown receptions. He turned down a multi-year offer from the Baltimore Ravens, ESPN reported, in hopes of getting a bigger long-term deal in 2019.

Dorsey said he wants to bring in a group of receivers next week to help fortify a position where the Browns keep taking hits. On Sunday, they traded Corey Coleman to the Buffalo Bills, then Antonio Callaway, a fourth-round pick who was expected to take Coleman's place, was cited for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license.

Callaway had numerous off-field problems while he was at Florida and is already in Stage 1 of the NFL's substance-abuse program after he provided a diluted urine sample at the league's combine in February. Callaway traveled with the team and was expected to play Thursday night in the Browns game against the Giants.

Wide receiver Josh Gordon voluntarily left the team as part of his aftercare in the NFL's drug addiction treatment program, and the Browns are not sure when he will return. Backup Ricardo Louis will miss the season after having neck surgery.