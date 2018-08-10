        <
          JuJu Smith-Schuster gets fast start, breaks free for 71-yard TD

          JuJu cruises to 71-yard TD (0:34)

          Landry Jones connects with JuJu Smith-Schuster on a 71-yard touchdown play in the first quarter. (0:34)

          9:52 PM ET
          Jeremy FowlerESPN Staff Writer
          So that's how you open a sophomore season with big expectations.

          Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster went high for a 71-yard catch-and-run touchdown in the first quarter of the team's preseason opener at Philadelphia. After beating Rasul Douglas for a jump ball off a free play, Smith-Schuster sprinted into the end zone, then sat down to simulate dinner time -- with a white towel tucked into the neck of his jersey like a napkin, the football serving as the plate and his right wrist twisting an imaginary fork.

          Quarterback Landry Jones started the game and targeted Smith-Schuster down the sideline to take advantage of the Eagles' offsides penalty.

          Smith-Schuster, 21, is coming off a 917-yard, seven-touchdown rookie year and is expected to replace Martavis Bryant as the No. 2 receiver.

          He embraces that challenge.

          "Huge jump man obviously, going into Year 2 is a lot harder because you know other teams know about me and they know what I'm capable of," Smith-Schuster told ESPN from training camp at Saint Vincent College. "So just moving forward I just got to stay positive, keep being successful and keep climbing up."

