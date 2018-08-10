SEATTLE -- Indianapolis Colts safety Shamarko Thomas became the first player to draw an ejection under the NFL's new rule governing helmet hits.

Thomas was ejected with 5 minutes, 43 seconds left in the Colts' preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks when he lowered his head and made helmet-to-helmet contact with wide receiver David Moore on a deep incompletion.

Earlier in the game, Seahawks cornerback Akeem King drew a 15-yard penalty for lowering his head to initiate contact. Thomas' hit also drew a 15-yard penalty.

NFL owners in March passed a rule that expanded penalties for contact involving helmets, including the potential for players to be ejected for lowering their heads to initiate contact with their helmets against an opponent.