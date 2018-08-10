        <
          Raiders All-Pro Khalil Mack facing $814,000 fine for holdout

          8:20 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack continues his holdout and will not be in the team's camp on Friday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

          By not showing up to camp before the Raiders' first preseason game on Friday against the Detroit Lions, Mack will be fined $814,000 per the collective bargaining agreement, Schefter reports.

          Mack is entering the final season of his rookie contract that is set to pay him $13.8 million. He has stayed away from the team and new coach Jon Gruden throughout the offseason program and mandatory minicamp while awaiting a contract extension.

          Mack is the 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and a 2015 first-team All-Pro at both defensive end and outside linebacker. He has 40.5 career sacks and 185.5 QB pressures.

