Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack continues his holdout and will not be in the team's camp on Friday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

By not showing up to camp before the Raiders' first preseason game on Friday against the Detroit Lions, Mack will be fined $814,000 per the collective bargaining agreement, Schefter reports.

Mack is entering the final season of his rookie contract that is set to pay him $13.8 million. He has stayed away from the team and new coach Jon Gruden throughout the offseason program and mandatory minicamp while awaiting a contract extension.

Mack is the 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and a 2015 first-team All-Pro at both defensive end and outside linebacker. He has 40.5 career sacks and 185.5 QB pressures.