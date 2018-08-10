Delicia Cordon, the ex-girlfriend of Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy, said in a statement posted Friday on Instagram that she continues to fight for "justice to be served" one month after a July 10 home invasion in which she was beaten and robbed of jewelry.

In the statement, which is believed to be the first public comment from Cordon since the attack, she thanked those who had been "arguing in [her] defense with the most ignorant individuals ever."

McCoy owns the suburban Atlanta house where Cordon was living at the time of the incident. Cordon told a 911 dispatcher that she believed McCoy might have "set [her] up" for the attack because he had previously asked her to return the jewelry.

Cordon's attorney, Tanya Mitchell Graham, later clarified to ESPN that Cordon suspected McCoy played a role in the home invasion but was not directly accusing him of it.

Police have not named any suspects in the case. A spokesperson for the Fulton County (Georgia) district attorney's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

In an interview with The Athletic on Tuesday, Bills owner Kim Pegula said she was "surprised we really haven't heard anything more from [investigators]" about the case.

The NFL said at the start of training camp last month that the matter remained under review but that McCoy's status had not yet changed. Bills general manager Brandon Beane said July 26 the team was "comfortable" with allowing McCoy to practice.

McCoy said the team was backing him "110 percent" and he was "very confident" he would play in the regular-season opener.

McCoy was in uniform but did not play in the Bills' preseason loss Thursday night to the Carolina Panthers.