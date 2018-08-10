Redskins rookie running back Derrius Guice is tackled by multiple Patriots defenders in the first quarter and he'd later leave for the locker room. (0:47)

Washington Redskins rookie running back Derrius Guice tore his ACL and is out for the season, the team announced Friday.

Guice injured his left knee at the end of a first-quarter run during Thursday's preseason opener against the New England Patriots.

A second-round draft choice out of LSU, Guice had 19 yards on six carries before leaving the game. He hung around the locker room with teammates after the Redskins' 26-17 loss, sucking on a lollipop at his locker as he scrolled through his phone.

He later walked from the locker room to the team buses, and there was a noticeable stiffness in his stride.

Guice sprained his left knee at LSU last season but missed only one game. He has made a quick first impression on his Redskins teammates, including quarterback Colt McCoy, who said Guice has been "fun to watch" and is a "great player."

Guice's character was knocked before and during the draft process, but the Redskins had been pleased with his conduct. They said he was attentive in meetings and asked good questions.

On the field, teammates raved about what he might do, with fellow back Chris Thompson saying he wanted Guice to rush for 1,200 yards. His engaging personality won over fans as he stayed late after most practices to sign autographs. Guice had been one of the Redskins' most anticipated rookies among the fan base, certainly since Robert Griffin III in 2012.

Information from ESPN's Mike Reiss and John Keim contributed to this report.