New York Jets linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis has been suspended one game for a violation of the league's policy on substances of abuse.

Pierre-Louis was arrested in January as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs and charged with several misdemeanors, including marijuana possession.

In March, shortly after signing with the Jets, Pierre-Louis reached a plea deal in Johnson County, Kansas. The marijuana charge will be dropped if he successfully completes a one-year probationary period.

Pierre-Louis signed a two-year, $5.25 million contact with the Jets, including a $2.5 million guarantee. The Jets envision him as a backup and special-teams contributor. He didn't play in Friday night's preseason opener because of an undisclosed injury.

He joins cornerback Rashard Robinson and wide receiver ArDarius Stewart as players who will begin the season on the suspended list. Wide receiver Robby Anderson and linebacker Dylan Donahue also face potential suspensions for the upcoming season.