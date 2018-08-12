        <
          Redskins' Robert Davis suffered multiple ligament damage in knee, sources say

          11:48 PM ET
          • John KeimESPN Staff Writer
            • Covered the Redskins for the Washington Examiner and other media outlets since 1994
            • Authored or co-authored three books on the Redskins and one on the Cleveland Browns
          RICHMOND, Va. -- The Washington Redskins have suffered yet another season-ending injury. Receiver Robert Davis suffered multiple ligament damage to the outside of his right knee in practice Saturday and will be placed on injured reserve, according to multiple sources.

          Davis, who also suffered a broken tibia, becomes the third Washington player to be lost for the season, with rookie running back Derrius Guice headlining the list of casualties. He tore his ACL in Thursday's preseason loss to New England. Tight end Manasseh Garner also tore his ACL in that game. Davis was fighting for a backup job; he caught three passes for 35 yards against the Patriots.

          Davis was injured in practice Saturday during a 7-on-7 drill while jumping for a pass against cornerback Danny Johnson. Davis struggled to get off the ground, then was helped to the sideline, where he was soon placed on a cart and driven into the facility. The sixth-round pick in 2017 spent most of last season on the practice squad, but did appear in one game.

