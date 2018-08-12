JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have suspended cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. for a week because of Fowler's involvement in a post-practice altercation Sunday and Ramsey's profane rant directed toward the media filming the incident.

The team released a statement saying the two were suspended "for violating team rules and conduct unbecoming of a Jaguars football player."

Fowler got into an altercation with Yannick Ngakoue shortly after practice ended and the two players twice had to be separated by fellow defensive ends Calais Campbell and Carroll Phillips and defensive tackle Abry Jones. No punches were thrown.

Fowler and Ngakoue left the field surrounded by teammates, but the argument flared again moments later on the outside walkway leading to the entrance to the locker room inside TIAA Bank Field. The players again had to be separated by teammates.

Ramsey was not happy that members of the media filmed the first incident between Fowler and Ngakoue and yelled at the local media to "stop recording that s---, man!" Ramsey continued to yell at the media and use profane language as he left the practice field.

Ramsey also sent out several tweets Sunday afternoon, including one in which he explained that he was sticking up for Fowler.

I'm always gone take up for my teammates kus I know what type of men and players they are forreal! Love my dawgs! If you don't like it, oh well. God bless 🙏🏾 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) August 12, 2018

Fowler, the third overall pick in 2015, was participating in just his second practice of training camp; he was removed from the physically unable to perform list Saturday. Fowler has twice previously gotten into training-camp altercations, both coming in 2016. He threw a punch at teammate Chris Reed after being blocked toward the sideline, then was thrown out of a joint practice with Tampa Bay after getting into a scuffle with Bucs guard Ali Marpet.

Fowler will miss the season opener as punishment for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, which stemmed from his July 2017 arrest and subsequent plea deal involving battery, criminal mischief, and petty theft charges.

Fowler also was involved in an earlier practice altercation Sunday. Tight end James O'Shaughnessy caught a pass from Blake Bortles in 11-on-11 drills and was hit near the sideline. Fowler appeared to shove O'Shaughnessy and within seconds a large group of players rushed in to break up the fight.

Ramsey, the fifth overall pick in 2016, was a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro last season.