Adam Schefter reports that Dez Bryant will meet with the Browns next week. (1:16)

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry says he would love for free agent Dez Bryant to join him in Cleveland.

Editor's Picks Landry has lobbied Browns to trade for OBJ Jarvis Landry told cleveland.com that he has been lobbying the Browns to trade for his friend Odell Beckham Jr. and that the Giants wide receiver "definitely" would be open to playing in Cleveland.

Browns kept Callaway in game as punishment Receiver Antonio Callaway's punishment for his traffic stop last week was to play most of Thursday's preseason game against the Giants, Browns coach Hue Jackson said Sunday. 1 Related

Landry said Monday that he has been in touch with Bryant, a three-time Pro Bowler who was released by the Dallas Cowboys in April. Landry said the Browns would welcome Bryant with "open arms" and that he would bring "attitude" and give the team another playmaker.

Bryant expressed interest in Cleveland last week, shortly after general manager John Dorsey said the 29-year-old had not returned his phone calls. During Cleveland's game against the New York Giants last Thursday, Bryant tweeted that he was "coming to the Land to see you Mr Dorsey."

The Browns would like to add another wide receiver while Josh Gordon is away from the team as part of his treatment to battle drug and alcohol addictions. Cleveland is working on scheduling a meeting with Bryant later this week.

The team will practice through Wednesday and is off Thursday before hosting a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.