          Raiders CB Gareon Conley (hip) returns to practice

          2:01 PM ET
          • Paul GutierrezESPN Staff Writer
          NAPA, Calif. -- Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley returned to practice Monday, his first full workout since suffering a hip strain in the team's first training camp practice on July 27.

          Conley, the Raiders' first-round draft pick in 2017, took part in pregame drills before Oakland's preseason opener against the Detroit Lions on Friday.

          "Gareon's got a chance to be back with us on the practice field Monday," Raiders coach Jon Gruden said at the time. "And close to full go, too. He's really close. He's really healed quickly and my prayers have been answered. We need him. We need him back. We need to get him."

          Conley, expected to start at right cornerback, missed all but two games last season with a shin injury that required surgery and suffered a minor groin strain that cost him the last day of mandatory minicamp in June. Daryl Worley has started in Conley's place.

