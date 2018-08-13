Delicia Cordon, the ex-girlfriend of Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy, filed a personal injury lawsuit Friday against McCoy and his former University of Pittsburgh teammate Tamarcus Porter in connection to a July 10 home invasion in which Cordon was beaten and robbed of jewelry.

No suspects have been named in the criminal investigation of the attack, which took place at an Atlanta-area home owned by McCoy where Cordon was living at the time. A spokesperson for the Fulton County (Georgia) district attorney's office did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment.

The civil lawsuit, filed in a Fulton County court, alleges that McCoy should be held financially responsible for Cordon's injuries because he had previously changed the security codes to the home and refused to provide them to her. As such, Cordon's suit argues that McCoy "breached his duty to use ordinary care to protect Plaintiff from dangerous activities being conducted at the Residence."

The suit says the assailant in the home invasion "indicated [to Cordon] that he knew McCoy." Cordon told a 911 dispatcher after the attack that she suspected McCoy "set her up" because he had previously asked her to return the jewelry that was stolen from her during the home invasion.

Cordon's lawsuit seeks damages including $133,000 in stolen jewelry and $13,000 in furniture that was taken by McCoy's family and friends and not returned to the home after a June 1 visit by police. Records from Milton, Georgia, police showed that McCoy's mother was attempting to take furniture from the home on June 1 but was told by police she could remove only McCoy's belongings and that any common items could be removed only by a court order.

The lawsuit does not directly accuse McCoy or Porter of conducting or ordering the attack against Cordon but argues that McCoy had "actual and constructive knowledge of criminal activity existing on the property on July 10, 2018" because Porter had previously told police he could watch a live feed of security cameras in the house.

Porter is a longtime friend of McCoy who previously had filed eviction paperwork on his behalf to remove Cordon from the home. A hearing in that case is scheduled for Tuesday.

McCoy's defense attorney, Don Samuel, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

Cordon's lawsuit also alleges that she and McCoy would argue in the summer of 2017 over "McCoy beating his dog and beating his son frequently, as well as other issues."

The lawsuit says McCoy would "exhibit rage and often brutally beat his dog in the presence of the Plaintiff and her friends" and would "aggressively, physically discipline and beat his young son over minor mistakes that all young children make." The suit does not mention any contact with police over Cordon's claims.

Last month, a woman identifying herself as a friend of Cordon posted photos of Cordon's injuries to Instagram and alleged that McCoy beat his son and dog and used performance-enhancing drugs. In a statement at the time, McCoy denied the allegations.

The NFL said at the beginning of training camp last month that the matter remained under review but that his status had not changed.