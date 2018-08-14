Redskins head coach Jay Gruden explains the release of Orlando Scandrick as related to the emergence of young corners. (0:21)

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Washington Redskins released veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick on Tuesday.

The move comes as a surprise, considering Scandrick signed with the team this offseason and had worked all training camp as a starter. It also signals the Redskins' comfort level with the development of their young cornerbacks.

Washington signed Scandrick in March to a two-year deal worth up to $7 million. The Redskins wanted him to start in the slot and perhaps on the outside; that's how they used him throughout camp. The Redskins will save $2.093 million against the cap and have $500,000 of dead money in 2018 and '19.

Orlando Scandrick was released Tuesday despite working as a starting cornerback throughout training camp. AP Photo/Steve Helber

A number of young corners have performed well, including Quinton Dunbar, a fourth-year player who switched from receiver during his first camp. The Redskins have been pleased with his development but have always liked his ability in press-man coverage.

They also have Fabian Moreau, a third-round pick in 2017 who has worked in the slot. Rookies Greg Stroman, a seventh-round pick, and Danny Johnson, an undrafted free agent, also have impressed the coaches. In addition, Washington drafted Adonis Alexander in the supplemental draft in July.

The Redskins' corners now feature only one player with full-time starting experience in the past -- Josh Norman. They'll have new starters in Dunbar and Moreau in the slot plus three rookies behind that trio. Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Tuesday he's confident enough in this group to make the move with Scandrick.

"It had nothing to do with his play. It was more the rookies' emergence," Gruden said. "If it doesn't work out we still have time to make a move."

Scandrick spent his first nine seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, starting a combined 50 games the past four seasons.