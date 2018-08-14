DAVIE, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins could be without DeVante Parker for some time after the receiver suffered a broken middle finger on his right hand in Sunday's practice, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase said Parker is "week to week" with a hand injury and noted that he couldn't catch a ball right now. He won't play in the Dolphins' preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on Friday.

When asked if he would be ready for Week 1, Gase said: "I'm not going that far ahead right now."

Parker, the Dolphins 2015 first-round pick, got his right hand caught in Xavien Howard's shoulder pads as the third-year cornerback broke up a pass intended for him. Gase called it a "very odd looking play."

Parker did not practice Monday or Tuesday.

The Dolphins were hoping for a big things from Parker after his inconsistent first three seasons as a pro. He has struggled at times during this training camp as well, particularly against Howard. This injury is the latest setback.

Parker had 57 catches for 670 yards and 1 touchdown last season.

Kenny Stills has also missed the past few days of practice with an ankle injury. Albert Wilson, Danny Amendola and Jakeem Grant have picked up extra work with the Dolphins top two receivers out.