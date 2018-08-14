Max Kellerman says coach Hue Jackson's decision to play rookie Antonio Callaway almost an entire preseason game was a "good punishment" and Callaway learned his lesson. (1:08)

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns rookie wide receiver Antonio Callaway has had to work hard this past week to earn back the trust and respect of his teammates after being cited for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended driver's license early last Sunday morning.

The fourth-round pick from Florida still has the respect of another rookie, No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield.

"From me, he earned it," Mayfield said. "I can't speak on everybody's behalf, but I hope it was the same way."

When it comes to earning back respect of teammates, Mayfield knows first-hand how difficult it can be and what needs to go into the process.

In the February after his junior season at Oklahoma, in which he was the Heisman Trophy runner-up, Mayfield was arrested and charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, fleeing and resisting arrest. The last charge was later dropped.

"When you have something like that, personally me, going through something like that I did at Oklahoma, you have to fight for it every day," Mayfield said. "You have to earn their respect back, and there is no question about it. That's his mentality I have seen, so I am happy to see that."

Having had to earn back his teammates' respect at Oklahoma, Baker Mayfield says he can see that Antonio Callaway is working hard to earn the Browns' trust back as well. AP Photo/Adam Hunger

When Callaway was struggling early in the preseason opener against the New York Giants just days after the incident, Mayfield had a chat his fellow rookie.

"My message to him was just to fight through it and keep pushing," Mayfield said. "I wouldn't necessarily say my message and my message only was the determining factor. You have a lot of guys that are pushing him in the right way, making sure that he is doing the right things."

Callaway pushed through and had three catches for 87 yards, including a 54-yard touchdown catch from Mayfield. The 21-year-old saw plenty of action during the game, which was his punishment from coach Hue Jackson for the incident and not telling the team about it.