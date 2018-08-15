The Seattle Seahawks reached agreement Wednesday with free-agent linebacker Erik Walden, his agents, the Katz brothers, told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Walden worked out for the Seahawks earlier this month.

Walden, who turns 33 on Aug. 21, ended up being a successful late-July free-agent pickup last season for a Tennessee Titans team desperate for pass-rush depth.

The 10-year NFL veteran produced four sacks as the Titans' top reserve outside linebacker. He also stepped in for two spot starts when Derrick Morgan was injured.

Walden has stuck in the NFL, playing for five teams, due to his ability to get after the quarterback.

Walden had 11 sacks in 2016 with the Indianapolis Colts and 35 in 10 career seasons for the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Colts and Titans.

ESPN's Cameron Wolfe contributed to this report.