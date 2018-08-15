Denver Broncos wide receiver Carlos Henderson has been suspended without pay by the NFL for the opening week of the 2018 season for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

Henderson didn't report to the Broncos' training camp this year and is on the team's reserve/did not report list.

Head coach Vance Joseph said in late July that Henderson was "having some family issues he's working through and it's really his timeline" when he returns.

"He just has to figure it out. Whatever it is. If it's football, whatever, he's got to figure it out and he's got to find his happiness, and I hope he finds it," fellow wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders said in late July.

Henderson, who spent his rookie season in 2017 on injured reserve with a thumb injury he suffered in a preseason game against the Chicago Bears, was arrested in January in West Monroe, Louisiana, and charged with first offense possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor.

The Broncos selected Henderson in the third round (82nd overall) of the 2017 draft.

ESPN's Jeff Legwold contributed to this report.