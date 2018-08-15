ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Fulton County (Georgia) district attorney's office has dropped a rape case against Denver Broncos defensive end Adam Gotsis.

Gotsis was arrested on March 7, 2018, in Atlanta, accused of raping a woman in 2013 when he was a student at Georgia Tech. The case has been under investigation since.

"After careful and thorough investigation, The Fulton County District Attorney's Office has decided not to proceed with the case against Mr. Adam Gotsis," Fulton County District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. said in a statement released Wednesday. "My office understands the sensitivity and significance of these investigations, but the evidence presented does not warrant any further action in this case.''

Gotsis, the Broncos' second-round pick in the 2016 draft, had surrendered to Fulton County authorities on March 7 and had been released later that day after posting a $50,000 bond. Gotsis had not been formally charged and had attended the team's offseason program as well as training camp.

Police had said the 6-foot-4, 287-pound Gotsis raped a 25-year-old woman on March 9, 2013. The woman had reported it on Feb. 1, 2018.

At the time, the Broncos had released a statement that said, in part: "The Broncos take an accusation of this nature very seriously and will continue to closely monitor the legal proceedings. This issue was promptly reported to the NFL as soon as we learned of it.''

Earlier this year, Gotsis' attorney, Sara Becker, denied the allegations in a statement issued at the time of Gotsis' arrest.

"While we were disappointed to learn of the turn the investigation was taking, we steadfastly maintain that the allegations are false. We will continue to advocate strongly for Adam's innocence."

Gotsis is a native of Melbourne, Australia, and came to the United States to play football at Georgia Tech. He played at the school from 2012 to 2015. He is a projected starter in the Broncos' defense this season after he started 13 games last season.