EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Vikings linebacker Antwione Williams was arrested during the team's spring offseason program on suspicion of drunken driving and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of careless driving.

Hennepin County court records show Williams was arrested while driving in Edina in the early morning hours of May 19. He was charged on three separate counts: fourth-degree driving while impaired, careless driving and excessive speeding where his vehicle was clocked at 81 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Williams registered a 0.09 blood-alcohol content, which is 0.01 above the state legal limit of 0.08.

Antwione Williams is listed as second on Vikings' depth chart at strongside linebacker. Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire

According to court documents, the 25-year-old entered an amended plea to a charge of careless driving and will serve a one-year probationary period. He paid a $778 fine.

Williams, a former fifth-round draft pick by Detroit in 2016, signed with Minnesota as a practice squad player on Sept. 13, 2017. He is listed as second on Vikings' depth chart at strongside linebacker behind Anthony Barr.

The Vikings have yet to comment on the matter publicly. Coach Mike Zimmer is slated to speak with local writers post practice on Thursday afternoon.