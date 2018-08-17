LANDOVER, Md. -- With a chance to separate himself in the New York Jets' quarterback competition, rookie Sam Darnold threw his first professional interception in an uneven performance Thursday night against the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field.

As expected, Darnold got the start and played the entire first half before yielding to Teddy Bridgewater in the Jets' 15-13 loss.

The Jets' first-round pick made some impressive throws, but his last one was a costly turnover -- a fourth-down interception in the red zone.

Coach Todd Bowles said he will make his decision about the Jets' starting quarterback after the fourth preseason game.

The organization would like to see Darnold win the job -- he was the third overall pick -- but it's not a clear-cut call. He could get another start next week against the New York Giants.

Bridgewater provided the highlight of the night -- a 17-yard touchdown pass to Charone Peake -- but he followed it with an interception on an underthrown deep ball to Charles Johnson.

Incumbent Josh McCown, 39, was in uniform, but didn't play. This night was all about Darnold and Bridgewater, who could be trade bait.

Darnold got a chance to play with the starters for the first time. He played only three series, completing 8 of 11 passes for 62 yards. He orchestrated a 12-play, 42-yard drive for a field goal and connected with six different receivers in the game. He was accurate and, for the most part, poised in the pocket.

On the downside, Darnold took a third-down sack in the red zone and, on his next possession, he forced a fourth-and-1 pass into double coverage. He didn't read safety Deshazor Everett, who undercut a short pass to Jermaine Kearse. Everett tipped the ball and it was intercepted by safety Troy Apke at the Redskins' 16-yard line.

In 10 possessions over two games, Darnold has led the offense to only 10 points. He has completed 72 percent of his passes (21-for-29) for 158 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Playing with backups, Bridgewater completed 10 of 15 passes for 127 yards against the Redskins. He was victimized by three drops. Showing no ill effects from his devastating knee injury in 2016, he did a nice job of avoiding the rush. His only blemish was his regrettable deep ball to Johnson.

In two games, Bridgewater has led the offense to 20 points in eight possessions. He has completed 74 percent of his attempts (17-for-23) for 212 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.