Predicting breakout candidates for all 32 NFL teams

Yannick Ngakoue and Myles Jack barreled onto the scene last year as stars of an upstart Jaguars defense, but who will rise up as we roll through 2018?

NFL Nation predicts the breakout stars of the upcoming season: rookies, second-year players, or otherwise.

AFC EAST

S Jordan Poyer. One of two free-agent safeties the Bills signed last offseason, Poyer drew less national attention than Micah Hyde, who was voted to the Pro Bowl. Hyde was surprised Poyer was not even voted as an alternate to the game after finishing the season with five interceptions, the same total as Hyde. Poyer showed the same knack for the football early in training camp, intercepting multiple passes, and this season could receive the same recognition Hyde saw last season. -- Mike Rodak

RB Kenyan Drake. Even if the Dolphins haven't admitted it yet, Drake will finally get his chance to be the Dolphins' lead back in Week 1. Drake led the NFL in rushing over the last five games of 2017 with 444 yards. He's not content with that stat, citing a need to do it over 16 games. He has the talent to be a 1,000-yard back and the dual-threat ability to lead the Dolphins' offense. The key will be his continued growth in being a professional and staying consistent throughout the year. The Dolphins' addition of the consummate pro and example of consistency, Frank Gore, should help Drake launch himself into the conversation of top AFC running backs. -- Cameron Wolfe

TE Jacob Hollister. Having made the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Hollister played 87 offensive snaps and was inactive for the Super Bowl, but he's put himself in position for a larger role this year by having a solid offseason. Couple that with a shaky receiver depth chart and the former Wyoming standout is primed to see more action and more footballs thrown in his direction. He's shown a knack for catching the ball in tight spots. -- Mike Reiss

S Jamal Adams. His rookie year was solid, but the Jets' 2017 first-round pick still hasn't reached his ceiling. If Adams improves in pass coverage, he could have a monster year. After no interceptions last season, he dropped some weight to improve his quickness and range. Thanks to experience, he also should do a better job of reading his keys, which will result in more plays on the ball. He's already a terrific run defender. -- Rich Cimini

Tyler Boyd finished last season on a high note, catching 7 passes for 91 yards and a TD against the Ravens. AP Photo/Nick Wass

AFC NORTH

OLB Matthew Judon. He looks to be the latest homegrown Ravens pass-rusher to take the next step, following the likes of Paul Kruger, Adalius Thomas and Pernell McPhee. Last season, Judon recorded eight sacks in his first year as a starter -- which doubled his total as a rookie. He doesn't lack confidence. Asked his goal for this season, Judon said he wants to lead the NFL in sacks. -- Jamison Hensley

WR Tyler Boyd. Boyd had some troubles off the field last year and was made a healthy inactive for the Week 2 game. It was an inconsistent year at best, but he seems to have matured and taken a big step forward in Year 3. Boyd has had a great camp and figures to be the Bengals' regular slot receiver, meaning he will see a lot of playing time, especially with Brandon LaFell now gone. -- Katherine Terrell

DL Larry Ogunjobi. As a rookie in 2017, Ogunjobi played in 14 games, recording 32 tackles and one sack. He is being given a chance to compete for playing time after the trade of Danny Shelton to New England. With the attention opponents will pay to Myles Garrett (if healthy) and Emmanuel Ogbah, Ogunjobi may have the chance to break out. He has also been working with Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins in hopes of learning what it means to be a pro. -- Ryan Isley

OLB Bud Dupree. The Steelers are still waiting for their 2015 first-round pick to post a double-digit-sack season. Injuries and an inconsistent pass rush have held back Dupree, who has 14.5 quarterback takedowns and one forced fumble for his career. But the Steelers believe moving him to the right side of the formation (the quarterback's blind side) will take advantage of his explosiveness, and Dupree knows a big year will facilitate a contract extension next summer. -- Jeremy Fowler

AFC SOUTH

WR Will Fuller. The third-year receiver has dealt with injuries in his first two seasons, but when healthy, he has been a major contributor to the Texans' offense. Quarterback Deshaun Watson has spoken highly of Fuller's speed and route running, and if he can stay healthy, the young receiver should get plenty of chances to repeat the success he had with Watson in 2017: seven touchdown catches in four games. -- Sarah Barshop

WR Ryan Grant. Grant isn't a flashy receiver. He's simply been a receiver who has routinely caught almost every pass thrown his way in training camp. Grant is coming off a season in which he had a career-high 573 yards receiving in Washington. Now he's playing with the best quarterback of his career, Andrew Luck, after the Ravens voided his deal because of a failed physical. Grant has motivation and a No. 1 receiver in T.Y. Hilton who will draw most of the defensive attention away from him. -- Mike Wells

WR Dede Westbrook. He missed the first nine games of the 2017 season after sports hernia surgery but caught 27 passes and averaged 12.6 yards per catch in the final seven. That's not bad for learning on the fly. He's flashed throughout training camp and in the team's first preseason game and will figure heavily into the receiver rotation, which is still being worked out. Westbrook has the ability to make plays on throws downfield as well as take a short pass and turn it into a long gain, which is something he did regularly at Oklahoma. It's not a coincidence that the team targeted him on the fourth-down pass against New England in the AFC title game, either. He could flourish in 2018, especially if the run game continues to work at a high level. -- Mike DiRocco

CB Adoree' Jackson. Having notched 17 pass breakups as a rookie last year, Jackson showcased his elite ball skills. He has yet to get an interception in the NFL, but that will surely change this year. Jackson is a threat to score for the defense when he does get his hands on the ball. His quickness and athleticism are his trademark, but Jackson is learning to be patient as a corner, which comes with experience. -- Turron Davenport

Kenny Clark emerged as a pass-rusher last December, getting the first 4.5 sacks of his career. Dylan Buell/Getty Images

AFC WEST

WR Courtland Sutton. The caveat, and it's a rather large one, is that since 1990 the Broncos have had one rookie wide receiver catch more than 35 passes -- Eddie Royal with 93 receptions in 2008. So expect some bumps from time to time in the coming season for Sutton, but his size and athleticism give him the potential to make impact plays in the red zone right from the start. Coach Vance Joseph has called him a "60-40 guy," in that most receivers are 50-50 in jump-ball situations, but Sutton's ability improves his odds. He has made a highlight-worthy catch almost every day in training camp, and quarterback Case Keenum already trusts Sutton enough to throw him the ball in a crowd. -- Jeff Legwold

WR Demarcus Robinson. He's been one of the Chiefs' best receivers in camp. Robinson might start the season as Kansas City's fourth wide receiver but still should get some playing time and could eventually grow into a more prominent role. The Chiefs particularly like Robinson's ability to run after the catch. -- Adam Teicher

WR Mike Williams. Selected No. 7 overall in last year's draft, the Clemson product missed last season's training camp and six games due to back and knee injuries, finishing his rookie season with just 11 catches for 95 yards. Now that he's healthy, Williams has looked explosive in training camp and should help fill the void left by tight end Hunter Henry's absence. "Every day, every week I feel like I'm building a lot of confidence in the coaches and the quarterbacks," Williams said. "I just have to keep coming here every day and get better." -- Eric D. Williams

MLB Marquel Lee. The 2017 fifth-round draft pick has been getting serious run with the first-team defense in camp. Enough to put free-agent vet signee Derrick Johnson on notice? Probably not yet. But coach Jon Gruden has raved about the run-stuffing play of Lee, who sees himself as a three-down linebacker. "There is a guy that really stepped up," Gruden said. "He's physical. I think he's more and more of a complete linebacker. He's getting more comfortable in pass coverage. I think he's a presence in the middle of our defense right now. It's something that is not going unnoticed with his teammates and coaches." -- Paul Gutierrez

NFC EAST

CB Byron Jones. He was the pick a year ago when he was playing safety and had a great training camp. He showed range and playmaking ability last summer, but when the season started he was used in a different way and finished with one interception. The Cowboys moved him back to cornerback, where he played as a rookie, because he fits the profile new passing game coordinator Kris Richard wants: tall and long. He has readjusted well to the position and has shown the ability to be physical at the line of scrimmage while staying on a receiver's hip down the field. If he plays well, then Jones could be in line for a bigger payday than had he stayed at safety because of the value of the cornerback position. -- Todd Archer

LB B.J. Goodson. Last year was supposed to be the year. Goodson had 18 tackles in the opener but was hampered by injuries the rest of the way. With the trade for Alec Ogletree, Goodson has become somewhat forgotten. By the end of the season, it's Goodson who will emerge as the Giants' top inside linebacker with a breakout year. -- Jordan Raanan

CB Sidney Jones. The second-round pick out of Washington missed all but one game of his rookie season as he recovered from a torn Achilles. Now back in action, he has flashed the athleticism and ability that made him one of the most coveted defensive backs in the 2016 NFL draft. The Eagles are experimenting with him in the slot. Wherever he ends up, they're expecting big things out of Jones. -- Tim McManus

DL Jonathan Allen. He only played five games as a rookie because of a Lisfranc injury, but in that time he made an impact. Though he only recorded one sack, he helped make others better -- OLB Preston Smith had four of his eight sacks in their five games together. Allen will pair with rookie NT Daron Payne and DE Matt Ioannidis to give the Redskins their best line in a while; Payne will be a force for them as well. But Allen plays with a maturity and said he feels quicker bending the edge, which had not been a strength of his game. Allen plays with power, but also shows quickness and, mixed with good leverage, that results in pressures. Allen will impact both the run and pass defense. He might not record huge numbers, but he will establish himself as a solid lineman. -- John Keim