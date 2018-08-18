Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones was wearing Air Jordans on the sidelines of Atlanta's preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs Friday, publicly acknowledging that he is no longer part of Under Armor.

Company spokesman Dean Stoyer confirmed to ESPN that Under Armour has mutually parted ways with Jones, one of its flashiest assets.

The severing between the two, who had one more year on the deal, happened weeks ago, but neither side had acknowledged a breakup and Jones continued to wear his Under Armour cleats and gloves in camp.

But Friday, Jones came to the sidelines wearing Off White Air Jordan 1's. Since the shoe is made by Nike, Jones would not have been allowed to wear it on the field if he were under contract with Under Armour without a stiff penalty.

When a player parts ways with a brand, it often means that player moves on to a competitor. That won't be the case for Jones, at least for now.

Sources told ESPN that he looked around and still felt more comfortable in his Under Armour shoes. Because Jones is no longer being paid by the brand, he can cover up the interlocking UA logo if he chooses not to give the brand free advertising.