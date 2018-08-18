Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will resume 11-on-11 team work when the defending Super Bowl champions return to practice Sunday, according to team sources.

Wentz was given the green light after meeting with the team's medical staff and coach Doug Pederson, among others, a source said.

It is not a surprising development, inasmuch Wentz said Tuesday he hoped to return to 11-on-11 work and Pederson acknowledged a decision was forthcoming.

Wentz's progression is not a response to backup Nick Foles' shoulder strain suffered in Thursday night's preseason game against the Patriots, sources said. Foles' injury is not serious, and he still could practice some this week.

Nevertheless, Wentz has not been ruled out from opening the 2018 season on Sept. 6 as the Eagles starter against the Atlanta Falcons. He has been rehabbing his left knee that underwent surgical repair of a torn ACL and LCL after being injured in a Week 14 win over the Los Angeles Rams last Dec. 10.

Wentz himself last week said it will be "close" as to whether he will be ready for the season opener. It will be a collaborative decision by the organization, including team doctors and owner Jeffrey Lurie. There are no plans to put him on injured reserve, which means he will be on the 53-man roster to open the season.

While the belief has been the Eagles will err on the side of caution with Wentz for long-term benefit, his progress has been notable both in rehab and in drills. He participated in 11-on-11 work when training camp first began, but the Eagles decided the wiser course was to limit him to 7-on-7 and individual drills because he also had the demands on specific rehab for the knee.

There is no plan for Wentz to play in preseason games, but that would not preclude him from opening the season as the starter, a source said, once he is medically cleared for physical contact. Like all quarterbacks in practice, Wentz will be off limits from defenders making physical contact with him. However, team work still raises the stakes because players practice at full speed.