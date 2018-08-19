ARLINGTON, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl right guard Zack Martin suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of Saturday's preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Martin, who will undergo an MRI on Sunday, was hurt on a 7-yard run by Rod Smith, on which it appeared that the helmet of a Cincinnati defender hit Martin's knee. Martin limped off the field and spent a good portion of time in the medical tent before heading to the locker room.

He returned to the sideline in the second half. He was not in uniform.

As he was Martin was initially being examined, linemen Tyron Smith, La'el Collins and Travis Frederick, and running back Ezekiel Elliott stood near the tent.

Martin, who signed a six-year extension this offseason that included $40 million in guaranteed money, has not missed a game in his first four seasons. He has been named to the Pro Bowl each season and twice has been named a first-team All Pro.

Kadeem Edwards replaced Martin on Saturday. Frederick is not playing because of a series of stingers that led him to get a second opinion from specialist Dr. Robert Watkins during the week.

The Cowboys also lost starting safety Xavier Woods with a hamstring injury. He was hurt while nearly intercepting an Andy Dalton pass in the second quarter. The Cowboys are thin at the safety spot, and their other starter, Jeff Heath, is working through a low ankle sprain.