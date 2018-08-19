The Kansas City Chiefs are set to sign CB Orlando Scandrick, a league source tells ESPN's Field Yates.

Scandrick was released Tuesday by the Redskins after signing a two-year deal with Washington this past offseason.

Washington coach Jay Gruden emphasized the move "had nothing to do with his play," saying the Redskins parted ways with Scandrick because of the unexpected emergence of their younger cornerbacks.

Scandrick, 31, spent his first 10 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He appeared in 11 games for Dallas last season.

The Chiefs have been searching for veteran help at cornerback. They visited early in training camp with Bashaud Breeland, but did not sign him.

The Chiefs lost five of their top six cornerbacks from last season, including Marcus Peters. They traded with Washington for Kendall Fuller and signed David Amerson as a free agent, but are still thin in proven players at corner.

The only cornerback returning on the roster who played a significant amount last season is Steven Nelson. Nelson left Friday night's game against Atlanta early because of a concussion.

Information from ESPN's Adam Teicher was used in this report.