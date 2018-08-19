ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Redskins will host free-agent running back Adrian Peterson on Monday -- one day after meeting with Jamaal Charles.

The Redskins, who worked out Orleans Darkwa on Sunday as well, have been hit with several injuries at running back. They lost rookie Derrius Guice to a season-ending torn ACL in the preseason opener. And two backups -- Samaje Perine and Byron Marshall are out for the time being with ankle injuries. They waived another back, Martez Carter, on Saturday with an injury designation.

That left them with only three healthy backs in practice and a desire to add more, which led them to Peterson. There had been no contact between the sides until Sunday afternoon.

"I fly in tonight. I'm down for working out or whatever I have to do to make the team," Peterson told ESPN's Josina Anderson.

Peterson, 33, made seven Pro Bowls in 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, but the team made him a free agent when it declined to exercise an option in his contract last year. Peterson signed a two-year deal with New Orleans, but he was traded to Arizona on Oct. 10. The Cardinals released him after the season.

Peterson ranks 12th on the NFL's all-time rushing list with 12,276 yards. He's added another 2,015 yards receiving. In 2012, Peterson rushed for 2,097 yards -- second most in a season after Eric Dickerson.

Last season with Arizona, Peterson had two games in which he rushed for 293 yards but in four others he gained a combined 155. He was suspended in 2014 for child abuse.

Charles, 31, is a four-time Pro Bowler who has rushed for 7,556 yards -- and 5.4 yards per carry. But he's also caught 308 passes for 2,586 yards and 20 touchdowns. He spent nine years with Kansas City and last season with Denver. Injuries limited him to a combined eight games in 2015-16.

If Marshall isn't ready to open the season, the Redskins might want another backup to third-down back Chris Thompson. Coach Jay Gruden has said Thompson might be limited early in the season. They also have Kapri Bibbs who could serve in that role.

Darkwa spent the past four seasons with the New York Giants, emerging last season with 751 yards rushing, with 154 coming in the season finale win over Washington. He worked out for the Redskins on Sunday.