ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said Monday that he and general manager Brandon Beane have discussed the possibility of signing another quarterback as AJ McCarron remains out of practice because of a right shoulder injury.

McDermott said Sunday that McCarron was receiving a second opinion on his shoulder after initial tests were "not totally conclusive." One day later, McDermott said there was "nothing really new" about McCarron's health.

"Like always, [Beane] is always looking at our situation and what we may need to do for not only the long term, but the short term in this case," McDermott said Monday. "We'll see."

The Bills continued to rotate quarterback reps in Monday's practice, with rookie Josh Allen leading the first-team offense after Nathan Peterman led that group Sunday. McDermott has yet to name a starter for next Sunday's preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

McDermott stressed on Monday that Allen taking first-team reps is simply part of the rotation.

"We're staying with the rotation," McDermott said. "Nate had the one's [Sunday], Josh will have them [Monday]. We're just with the rotation at this point."

McDermott said Sunday that if McCarron is healthy, the Bills will pick up "where [they] left off" with a three-way quarterback competition between McCarron, Peterman and Allen.

Peterman started the preseason opener and played almost the entire second half of the Bills' second preseason game Friday. He has completed 17 of 20 passes this preseason for 231 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

McCarron played in the second quarter of the Bills' first preseason game and started the team's second game. He has completed 10 of 16 passes this preseason for 128 yards.

Allen led the Bills for the second half of the first preseason game and played mostly in the second quarter of Friday's game. He has completed 18 of 32 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns.