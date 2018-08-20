Now that Ndamukong Suh is with another team, he apparently finds the Dolphins' soft run defense funny.

The five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle posted a comment on an Instagram post from the NFL under a video of a 71-yard touchdown run by Carolina's Christian McCaffrey against Miami in an exhibition game Friday.

"Right up the Gut lol," wrote Suh, who is now with the Los Angeles Rams.

NFL/Instagram

The comment may reflect lingering hard feelings by Suh, who was cut last offseason by the Dolphins when they decided they could no longer afford his huge contract. He ended up signing with the Rams on a one-year, $14 million contract.

Suh never hit the heightened expectations that came with the six-year, $114.4 million contract he signed with the Dolphins in 2015. He has made just one Pro Bowl over the past three seasons and has not totaled more than six sacks in a season.

He has never won a playoff game, and with him last year, Miami finished 29th in run defense and 26th in sacks, and finished 6-10. He had 4.5 sacks and 48 tackles for the Dolphins, who went 6-10.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.