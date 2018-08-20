Running back Adrian Peterson will sign a one-year contract with the Washington Redskins, he told ESPN's Josina Anderson on Monday.

Peterson gives the Redskins depth and options at running back after injuries to three key backs in the first two preseason games. They lost expected starter Derrius Guice for the season with a torn ACL. Backups Samaje Perine and Byron Marshall both suffered leg injuries in the second game. Perine is not expected to miss much time, while Marshall might be able to return within four weeks.

The Redskins still have Rob Kelley, who would start as of now, and Chris Thompson, their third-down back. They also have Kapri Bibbs, who is fighting for a roster spot. Those were the only three healthy backs on the roster -- and the Redskins are reluctant to play Thompson in the preseason after he broke his fibula in November.

Peterson, 33, made seven Pro Bowls in 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, but the team made him a free agent when it declined to exercise an option in his contract. Peterson signed a two-year deal with New Orleans, but he was traded to Arizona on Oct. 10. The Cardinals released him after the season.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, among players with at least 150 rushes over the past two seasons Peterson has averaged only 3.1 yards per carry -- the third-fewest yards per rush attempt in that time.

Peterson ranks 12th on the NFL's all-time rushing list with 12,276 yards. He's added another 2,015 yards receiving. In 2012, Peterson rushed for 2,097 yards -- second most in a season after Eric Dickerson.

Last season with Arizona, Peterson had two games in which he rushed for 293 yards, but in four others he gained a combined 155. He was suspended by the NFL in 2014 for child abuse.

Redskins safety D.J. Swearinger tweeted his welcome to Peterson:

Alllll DAY!!! #AP!! WELCOME TO THE SQUAD BIG HOMIE!! IN HIGH SCHOOL I USED TO WATCH YO HIGHLIGHTS WHEN I PLAYED RUNNING BACK YOU WAS AT OU!! BOY LISTEN HERE WE BOUT TO DO NUUMMMMBAASS!! https://t.co/ZLfDEvMbZh — DJ Swearinger (@JungleBoi_Swagg) August 20, 2018

The Redskins open the season on Sept. 9 at Arizona.