The Los Angeles Rams have agreed to a four-year contract extension with right tackle Rob Havenstein, the team announced Monday.

The deal is worth $32.5 million, sources told ESPN.

"We're excited to extend Rob with the Rams for another four seasons," Rams coach Sean McVay said via statement. "He's been a reliable member of our offensive line and maintaining consistency among that unit is important as we continue to grow offensively. Congratulations to Rob and his family."

Havenstein, 26, started 15 games last season as the Rams won a division title for the first time in 14 seasons and made their first playoff appearance since 2004.

The Rams featured the only line to start the same five players for 15 games and the unit helped spring Todd Gurley to 1,305 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns and allowed Jared Goff to pass for 3,804 yards and 28 touchdowns, while being sacked 25 times.

The Rams selected Havenstein in the second-round of the 2015 draft from Wisconsin. He started 13 games as a rookie, missing three because of injuries, and started 15 games in 2016.

Havenstein was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Left guard Rodger Saffold, 30, and right guard Jamon Brown, 25, are also in the final seasons of their contracts. Left tackle Andrew Whitworth, 36, and center John Sullivan, 33, are scheduled to remain under contract through 2019.

Havenstein's extension is the latest in a recent series of deals for the Rams, including receiver Brandin Cooks' five-year extension worth $81 million and Gurley's four-year extension worth $60 million, with $45 million guaranteed.

Star defensive tackle Aaron Donald remains in a contract dispute that dates to 2017 and has not reported to training camp. Donald is entering the final season of his five-year rookie deal and is scheduled to earn $6.9 million but is seeking an extension that would pay him in excess of $20 million per season.