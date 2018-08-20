The NFL has suspended free-agent quarterback Trevone Boykin for the first game of the 2018 season, a league source told ESPN's Field Yates.

The Seattle Seahawks released Boykin in March in the wake of a report that he was under investigation for alleged domestic violence. Boykin's then-girlfriend told WFAA-TV in Dallas that he attempted to choke her and broke her jaw in two places during an incident at his home. Boykin denied the allegations in a statement to the NFL Network.

It's not certain if Boykin's suspension was for a violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy.

He was arrested in March 2017 on misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and marijuana possession after a car he was riding in drove onto a sidewalk and crashed into a Dallas bar, injuring eight people.

That incident triggered another arrest a week later, as Boykin had been on probation stemming from a 2015 arrest when he was a senior at TCU and allegedly struck a police officer at a bar in San Antonio two days before the Horned Frogs were set to play in the Alamo Bowl. Boykin pleaded no contest to resisting arrest and received a year of probation.

The marijuana charge has since been dismissed.

Boykin, who turns 25 on Wednesday, backed up Russell Wilson as an undrafted rookie in 2016 and spent last season on the Seahawks' practice squad. They had re-signed him to a futures deal before his release in March.