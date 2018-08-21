The Tennessee Titans and wide receiver Rishard Matthews have agreed to a one-year extension through 2019, the team announced Tuesday. The extension is a team option with a base value of $7.75 million for 2019 according to sources.

The total package between 2018 and 2019 includes new money of close to $11 million available through roster bonuses, incentives and performance escalators.

Matthews, who is currently on the PUP list, was set to become a free agent after this season. Under terms of his new deal, he has $875,000 available in per-game roster bonuses this season and $500,000 in additional incentives added to the $850,000 that were already included in his deal, giving him the chance to earn $1.375 million more in 2018 than he was previously scheduled to.

The Titans must decide upon the 2019 option by the third-to-last day of the 2018 league year, which would include paying Matthews an option bonus of $3.25 million. If exercised, Matthews' base salary for the 2019 league year is set to be $4.5 million, with the chance to climb through performance escalators based on this season's performance. He also has north of $1 million in incentives available in 2019 tied to his receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches.

It's the third extension for a notable offensive player since the beginning of training camp, as offensive tackle Taylor Lewan and tight end Delanie Walker have also inked extensions with the team.

Matthews hasn't practiced at all during training camp but he's gotten some work on the field before practice running routes. Quarterbacks coach Pat O'Hara was throwing him the ball while he was running the routes. When asked what is keeping Matthews out of practice, head coach Mike Vrabel said he simply isn't ready.

ESPN's Turron Davenport contributed to this report.