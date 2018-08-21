The New Orleans Saints have released veteran running back Terrance West, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter, after signing West in June as a possible replacement for Mark Ingram during his four-game suspension.

West, 27, had fallen behind third-year pro Jonathan Williams and rookie Boston Scott in the Saints' backup running back race this summer. Veteran runner/receiver Shane Vereen is also battling for a roster spot in New Orleans.

The Saints will lean heavily on second-year running back Alvin Kamara during Ingram's four-game suspension for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. But coach Sean Payton said it would be a "mistake" to overload Kamara with touches.

Terrance West had seven carries for 36 yards for the Saints this preseason. Stephen Lew/Icon Sportswire

Williams, who joined the Saints' roster last season after being released by the Buffalo Bills, appears to be the most likely contender to fill the void left by Ingram. Williams has 12 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown so far in the preseason. The Saints have also been impressed by Scott, a sixth-round draft pick out of Louisiana Tech.

West, a fifth-year player who began his career with the Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens, has seven carries for 36 yards in the preseason. He has 1,816 rushing yards, 344 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in his career.

The 5-foot-10, 225-pounder went from a career-best 2016 season to a career-worst one last year in Baltimore, losing his starting job to Alex Collins in the process. After rushing for a team-high 774 yards for the Ravens in 2016, West was held to 138 yards last year and was limited to six games.

