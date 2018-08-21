PITTSBURGH -- The NFL has suspended Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers for one game for violation of the league's substance abuse policy.

In a statement, general manager Kevin Colbert said the franchise is disappointed that Rogers is suspended.

Rogers is recovering from a torn ACL and was unlikely to play in Week 1. He's a candidate for the physically unable to perform list.

The NFL says Rogers will be eligible for the active regular-season roster on Sept. 10.

"The suspension will begin following the final roster cutdown on September 1," Colbert said in his statement. "He will be allowed to continue his rehabilitation and attend meetings at team's headquarters, but he will not be permitted to practice with the team during his suspension or attend the Week 1 game."

Rogers made an impact in the slot in 2016 with 48 catches for 594 yards, but last season his production dipped to 18 catches for 149 yards. He was benched for one week for in-house violations.

The Steelers re-signed Rogers to a one-year deal this summer.