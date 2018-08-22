Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh said Tuesday that he has "no hard feelings" toward the Miami Dolphins after he made an Instagram comment poking fun at their run defense.

"I got an opportunity to comment like any other person on Instagram," Suh said. "Really made an observation any blind man could see."

The play that caught Suh's attention was a 71-yard touchdown run by the Carolina Panthers' Christian McCaffrey in a preseason game against the Dolphins that was posted to the NFL's Instagram account.

"Right up the Gut lol," Suh wrote in the comments.

The Dolphins released Suh, a five-time Pro Bowler, in March and less than two weeks later he signed a one-year deal worth $14 million with the Rams.

Suh said Tuesday that he recently spoke with Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.

"It's a business," Suh said. "And how I look at it is they had to move on from me and I'm happy where I'm at right now."

Suh is expected to see his first preseason action with the Rams on Saturday when they play the Houston Texans.