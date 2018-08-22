EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings signed former Cincinnati Bengals safety George Iloka to a one-year deal on Wednesday, bolstering the league's No. 1 defense.

Iloka, a five-year starter in Cincinnati, is reunited with Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, whom Iloka played for in 2012 and 2013 when Zimmer was the Bengals' defensive coordinator.

The Vikings got a second chance at landing Iloka after missing out when he was a free agent in 2016.

Among Minnesota's priorities this offseason was boosting its depth at safety behind one of the league's top duos, Harrison Smith and Andrew Sendejo. The Vikings' reserve safeties are Anthony Harris and Jayron Kearse; the addition of Iloka helps stabilize Minnesota's depth at the position now and potentially for the future. Sendejo carries a $5.5 million cap hit in 2019 and is a free agent after next season.

Iloka will go through his first practice in Minnesota on Wednesday and wear No. 28.

"Just ready to get to work to help this team out," Iloka said in a video posted by the Vikings on Twitter. "Got a real good team, and I'm predicting good things for this team this year."

The safety joins a defense that was first in total defense and points allowed and No. 2 against the pass last season. Iloka is coming off a season in which he had a career-high 79 tackles, five passes defended and an interception.

Iloka, who had three seasons remaining on his contract, was released by the Bengals on Sunday, with Cincinnati saving $5.6 million against the cap with the move. The 2012 fifth-round pick out of Boise State had been a starting safety for Cincinnati since 2013.

ESPN's Katherine Terrell contributed to this report.