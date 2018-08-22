The Kansas City Chiefs released running back Charcandrick West on Wednesday.

West missed most of training camp with a concussion and became expendable with the arrival of free agent addition Damien Williams and emergence of undrafted rookie Darrel Williams as backup options to starter Kareem Hunt.

West led the Chiefs in rushing in 2015 with 634 yards after they lost Jamaal Charles early in the season with a knee injury.

West, 27, has rushed for 999 yards and seven touchdowns in four seasons with the Chiefs. He also has 75 receptions for 552 yards and five touchdown catches.

