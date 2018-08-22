        <
          Titans' Rashaan Evans returns to practice field

          2:32 PM ET
          • Turron DavenportESPN
          Tennessee Titans rookie linebacker Rashaan Evans, who had missed more than three weeks of practice for what coach Mike Vrabel initially said was "heat-related" reasons, made his long-awaited return to the practice field on Wednesday.

          The first-round pick initially did some upper-body work using a weighted rope and a medicine ball before progressing to ladder drills and light sprints last week.

          Evans was alternating first-team reps with veteran free-agent acquisition Will Compton before missing time. He said the extra work in the classroom helped him get a better grasp on the scheme, but he acknowledged his preference for being on the field to feel the turf.

