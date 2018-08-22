Titans ILB Rashaan Evans is making the best of the mental reps he's getting. He feels he's getting closer to getting back on the field. No timetable yet. Video by Turron Davenport (0:46)

Tennessee Titans rookie linebacker Rashaan Evans, who had missed more than three weeks of practice for what coach Mike Vrabel initially said was "heat-related" reasons, made his long-awaited return to the practice field on Wednesday.

The first-round pick initially did some upper-body work using a weighted rope and a medicine ball before progressing to ladder drills and light sprints last week.

Evans was alternating first-team reps with veteran free-agent acquisition Will Compton before missing time. He said the extra work in the classroom helped him get a better grasp on the scheme, but he acknowledged his preference for being on the field to feel the turf.