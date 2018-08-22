ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Redskins know what Adrian Peterson has done in the past. Starting Friday night, they want to see how he fits in their offense.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden said he'd like to play Peterson in the first half of their preseason game against Denver. Washington signed Peterson on Monday, wanting him to compete for the starting job with Rob Kelley and Samaje Perine. The Redskins also made it clear they want to see what Peterson has left as a runner.

With only two preseason games left, Washington doesn't have much time to gauge what Peterson can do. Gruden said his playing time will be determined in part by how many starting offensive linemen they have in the game.

"I'd like to get him some touches, try to get a good lather going," Gruden said.

Peterson has rushed for 12,276 yards in his career but only 601 in his last two years combined, covering 13 games with three teams. Gruden said what they want to see extends beyond just how Peterson looks while running the ball.

Adrian Peterson is expected to make his Redskins debut in Friday's preseason game. AP Photo/Nick Wass

"You tell by the whole body of work that he's put on throughout his career," Gruden said. "The big thing you try to see in the first seven, eight carries is just getting out of the huddle, having the plays register in his mind, how quickly he can adapt to our audibles and all of that that goes into a game plan. Try to get a feel for the quarterback, the snap count, our linemen, our blocking schemes.

"But as far as viewing him as a player and what he can do, the most important thing is in [the Redskins'] system what he can do."

Peterson must prove that he can still play at a certain level. But the Redskins also want to gauge the health of their other backs.

Perine won't play Friday because of a sprained ankle, but should return next week. Byron Marshall, more of a third-down back, also remains sidelined with a knee injury. He could miss at least four weeks. And the third-down back, Chris Thompson, won't play in the preseason as he recovers from a broken fibula. He has been practicing and the expectation has been that he'll be ready to open the season, though perhaps in a limited role.

Peterson said Tuesday that he'll do whatever's asked, but that "without a doubt" he's pushing for the starting job.

"I would be cheating myself if that wasn't my approach," he said.

That means he'll have to show something Friday.

"I'd like to see where he is after contact," Gruden said. "I want to see the explosion in the hole, his vision, all that good stuff. I don't think he's going to lose that, but it's just a matter of taking the hits, play after play after play and see where he stands as far as stamina goes."