TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Josh Rosen is day-to-day after he didn't practice Wednesday because of an injured right hand, which might put his appearance in Sunday's third preseason game in jeopardy.

Rosen injured his thumb on his throwing hand Monday when he hit it on a teammate's helmet, coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday. Rosen's hand was still "a little swollen" by time of Wednesday's practice, so he was held out as a precaution.

"We didn't really want to put him in that situation today," Wilks said. "Trying to give it another day to heal."

Wilks said Rosen's injury is a "day-to-day thing."

The Cardinals travel to Dallas this weekend to play the Cowboys on Sunday night.

"Our intention is for him to play," Wilks said.

Rosen has completed 55.2 percent of his passes during the preseason for 148 yards and a touchdown, while averaging 5.1 yards per attempt.