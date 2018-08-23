PITTSBURGH -- One of the NFL's most accurate kickers will remain in Pittsburgh for a while.

The Steelers and Chris Boswell agreed to a five-year deal, the team announced Friday. Boswell made 35 of 38 field goals in 2017, fifth-best league-wide.

The deal includes this year's $2.97 million restricted-free-agent tender and nearly $20 million in total money, a source confirmed to ESPN. NFL Network first reported the value of Boswell's contract.

Boswell is one of Pittsburgh's great success stories in recent years. He tried out for the Steelers in October 2015 after they cut Josh Scobee, their third kicker in two months, due to injury and performance. Pittsburgh was desperate for reliability after Shaun Suisham tore his ACL in the preseason. Boswell made 85 of 95 kicks over three seasons, including three game-winners late last season. His 53-yarder to close out a 31-28 win over the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 26, 2017, tied for the longest kick in Heinz Field's 17-year history.

He was a priority for the front office after running back Le'Veon Bell's long-term deal fell through in July. Bell, linebacker Vince Williams, guard Ramon Foster and tight end Jesse James are among the Steelers' prominent free agents for 2019. The team typically likes to keep core players intact before they enter the final year of their contracts.